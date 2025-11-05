Catalent introduces new class of ADCs combining different payload types

Catalent, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), presented new data and technology developments from its SMARTag antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform at the 16th World ADC San Diego conference.

Catalent reported preclinical efficacy and tolerability results for CAT-09-833, a SMARTag ADC targeting MUC1 that is being investigated for potential use in treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company also introduced SMARTag enhanced conjugates, a new class of ADCs designed to combine both cytotoxic and non-cytotoxic payloads on a single antibody to potentially improve therapeutic impact while maintaining safety.

Penelope Drake, head of R&D Bioconjugates at Catalent, said in a statement that MUC1 is highly expressed in ovarian tumors and may complement other known ADC targets, adding that CAT-09-833 has demonstrated a promising preclinical profile.

The CDMO said the new enhanced conjugates leverage Catalent’s tunable drug-to-antibody ratio platform to create dual- and triple-payload ADCs that can be tailored to tumor biology. Data presented from a xenograft model showed that using certepetide — a non-cytotoxic peptide licensed from Lisata Therapeutics — improved ADC distribution and efficacy in the tumor microenvironment, according to the announcement.

Catalent said the new platform builds on years of ADC development and aims to expand the range of cancers treatable with targeted conjugates.

In October, Catalent entered a worldwide licensing agreement with New Jersey–based Lisata Therapeutics to develop and commercialize bioconjugate products using Lisata’s proprietary iRGD peptide, certepetide, through its SMARTag platform. The company said the deal enhances its ability to advance next-generation ADC therapeutics and complements its broader rebranding efforts to align scientific innovation with customer partnership and patient outcomes.

The ADC advancements also come amid a period of broader transformation for Catalent. At CPHI Frankfurt 2025, the CDMO unveiled a new corporate brand under the theme “Championing the Missions that Matter,” highlighting its focus on collaboration and a patient-first mission. The refreshed identity, the company said, reflects a strategic effort to streamline communications and reinforce operational excellence under its private ownership by Novo Holdings.