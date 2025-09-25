Hovione, Microinnova partner on modular flow chemistry for drug manufacturing

The collaboration will test modular equipment in an industrial CDMO setting to accelerate process transfer and scale-up.
Sept. 25, 2025
Hovione
Hovione lisbon headquarters

Hovione, a Portugal-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has partnered with Austria’s Microinnova Engineering to advance modular flow chemistry for small molecule production. 

The companies said the collaboration will evaluate Microinnova’s plug-and-play modular equipment in an industrial environment to demonstrate its application for multi-purpose pharmaceutical manufacturing.

According to the announcement, the technology is designed to enable faster process development, more efficient transitions from lab to commercial scale, and reduced time-to-market. The modular approach also supports sustainable operations and provides flexibility for producing different active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Hovione said the partnership aligns with its strategy to integrate continuous manufacturing technologies into drug substance production. Microinnova added that the project will highlight how modular systems can support process intensification and manufacturing versatility.

