India’s ACG opens massive capsule manufacturing facility in Thailand

Indian solid dosage manufacturer ACG announced it has started operations at its new capsule manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand, which will serve key Asian markets.

The 175,000-square-meter facility, which will employ 250 people, is designed to produce 20 billion capsules annually and leverages advanced capsule printing technology to enhance product quality and supply chain efficiency, according to the announcement.

The facility, which ACG claims is the largest of its kind in Thailand, will focus on the production of empty hard gelatin capsules.

“Thailand has always been a strategic market for us, and the establishment of our Rayong facility marks another important milestone in our global journey, following our successes in Latin America and North America,” Karan Singh, managing director of ACG, said in a statement.