Asimov launches stable producer system to advance AAV manufacturing

Asimov, a Boston-based synthetic biology company specializing in the design and manufacture of therapeutics, announced the launch of its AAV Edge stable producer system, aimed at overcoming the scalability and cost challenges of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy manufacturing.

According to the company, the new system integrates essential viral genes into HEK293 cells to generate high-titer, clonal producer cell lines, eliminating the need for multiple GMP plasmids required in traditional transient transfection methods. This stable approach reportedly reduces manufacturing costs, minimizes batch-to-batch variability, and enables consistent, large-scale production of AAV vectors at titers up to 6E15 vg/L before purification.

Asimov offers research cell banks within 20 weeks that include the desired capsid and transgene, enabling developers to manufacture gene therapies at scale with improved reliability and reduced cost, according to the company.

“It’s no secret that the gene therapy field has gone through several painful years recently, but the fact is that gene therapy remains our best shot at treating many of the world’s most intractable diseases,” Asimov CEO Alec Nielsen said in a statement. “Stable producer cell lines are one of the technologies needed to unlock the next generation of gene therapies. I’m incredibly proud of our team for achieving this technical milestone in synthetic biology.”

The launch builds on Asimov’s expanding cell and gene therapy capabilities, which now include stable producer systems for both AAV and lentiviral manufacturing. The company said the platform complements its AAV payload design tools, such as tissue-specific promoters and expression optimization technologies.

Earlier this year, Asimov entered a cell line development partnership with Ottimo Pharma to support IND-enabling work for OTP-01, a PD1/VEGFR2 dual pathway antibody, using its CHO Edge system. The company also partnered with Cytiva to integrate CHO Edge with Cytiva’s HyClone media and Fast Trak process development services for streamlined biologics production.