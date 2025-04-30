Asimov, Cytiva launch integrated cell line development services for protein biologics

Asimov and Cytiva have partnered to offer biomanufacturers a full suite of cell line development and cell culture services designed to accelerate the production of protein biologics, including complex formats.

The collaboration brings together Asimov’s CHO Edge platform with Cytiva’s HyClone media and Fast Trak process development services in a unified workflow.

The CHO Edge system incorporates a GS knock-out CHO host, genetic engineering tools, and computational design capabilities to optimize vector expression for specific molecules. It is designed to improve expression efficiency and help biomanufacturers routinely achieve titers of 7-11 g/L across various biologic modalities.

When integrated with Cytiva’s HyClone media and Fast Trak services, which include cell culture optimization, analytical testing, and scalability support, the offering enables streamlined development from cell line creation through to GMP production. The approach is meant to address common challenges in biologics manufacturing, including low-titer production and inefficiencies in process development.

The joint service targets companies developing therapeutic proteins and complex biologics, offering a cohesive path from research to commercial manufacturing, according to the announcement.

Asimov, which has raised over $200 million from institutional investors, is a Boston-based synthetic biology company founded in 2017 by researchers from MIT and Boston University. The company develops tools to program living cells by integrating mammalian synthetic biology with computer-aided design and machine learning. Its platform includes engineered host cells, a library of over 1,000 characterized genetic parts, and cloud-based software for genetic design and simulation.