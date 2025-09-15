Charles River collaborates on oncology R&D, manufacturing support

Charles River Laboratories, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, announced two new collaborations aimed at advancing oncology research and development. The agreements include an alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) and manufacturing support for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), the company said.

Through its partnership with PICI, Charles River will provide network members and their companies access to a portfolio of preclinical discovery and development services, ranging from early research to biologics manufacturing. The company said its integrated approach, which combines discovery, biologics testing, and manufacturing, is designed to reduce bottlenecks and accelerate the development of cancer immunotherapies.

Charles River is also supporting CHLA by generating materials to advance a Phase I clinical trial in pediatric solid tumors. CHLA researchers received a $6 million award from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine in 2024 to develop innovative stem cell therapies for children and adolescents with recurrent tumors. Charles River said it has worked with CHLA to streamline manufacturing of starting materials for the trial.

In recent years, Charles River has expanded its cell and gene therapy portfolio through acquisitions and facility growth to meet demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. The company said these capabilities, combined with its testing services, enable a “concept-to-cure” offering for advanced therapies.