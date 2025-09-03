Amgen to build $600M science and innovation center in California

Amgen, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, said it will invest more than $600 million to build a new center for science and innovation at its global headquarters.

The facility is intended to bring together researchers, engineers, and scientists to support collaboration and accelerate development of next-generation therapeutics. Amgen said the building will incorporate automation and digital tools to enhance biotechnology research.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025 and is expected to create hundreds of U.S. jobs, according to the company.

The announcement follows other large-scale investments from Amgen, including a $900 million expansion of its manufacturing site in Central Ohio and a $1 billion project to build a second plant in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Robert A. Bradway, Amgen’s CEO, said in a statement: “This new center will empower our scientists with the tools and collaborative environment they need to shape the next era of scientific discovery and advance medicines that improve human health.”