Amgen invests $900M in expansion of Ohio biomanufacturing facility

California-based biotech Amgen is investing $900 million to expand its biomanufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio, creating 350 new jobs. The outlay is expected to bring the total number of jobs in the state to 750 and increase the company’s total investment in Central Ohio to more than $1.4 billion.

The company started construction on the New Albany facility in late 2021 and announced the opening of the nearly 300,000-square-foot biomanufacturing plant employing 400 full-time staff in February 2024. At the time, the facility — dubbed Amgen Ohio — was touted as the newest in its global operations network and the most advanced to date.

CEO Robert Bradway in a statement said Amgen’s latest investment in the Ohio facility “reinforces our ongoing commitment to expanding U.S. manufacturing and ensuring patients around the world have access to our innovative medicines.”

In December 2024, Amgen announced a $1 billion expansion of its production footprint in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The company is building a second drug substance manufacturing facility, having previously committed $550 million, bringing its total planned investment in the area to more than $1.5 billion.

Amgen also has manufacturing sites in California, Ireland, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, and Singapore.

The company said that its investments in the U.S. are “focused on building the most cutting-edge biologics manufacturing capabilities in the world” and that since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during President Trump’s first administration, Amgen has invested almost $5 billion in direct capital expenditures in the U.S. “generating an additional downstream output to the U.S. economy of approximately $12 billion.”

While Amgen’s announcement made no mention of Trump’s potential tariffs on pharmaceuticals in his second term, a report by Jefferies analysts last month showed that Amgen has among the most “foreign exposure” to such tariffs. Their report revealed that Amgen’s manufacturing operations in Ireland and Singapore provide a benefit to their effective tax rate of -6%.