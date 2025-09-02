Delpharm secures an additional $60M for Canadian plant modernization

Delpharm, a contract pharmaceutical manufacturer headquartered in France, announced a $60 million Canadian Dollar (CAD) contribution from the Canadian government in Québec to modernize its Boucherville, Canada facility.

The funding adds to the previous $60 million from the federal government announced in March and $100 million CAD in private capital, bringing the total project investment to $220 million CAD. The project aims to expand the plant, install a new sterile filling line, and replace 95% of existing equipment by 2031, significantly increasing capacity for injectable drug production, the company said.

Delpharm noted that the Boucherville site produces 20 of the 100 most critical medicines in the Canadian healthcare system, with sterile injectable drugs used daily in operating rooms and intensive care units. According to company estimates, 3,000 doses manufactured at the site are administered every hour in Québec.

The modernization project is expected to preserve more than 500 specialized jobs and inject $100 million annually into the local economy through wages and supplier contracts, according to the company. Delpharm said it will repay $105 million CAD of the $120 million CAD in government contributions over time, in addition to dividends to be paid to the Québec government.

Delpharm’s Boucherville site manufactures 65 million units annually primarily for the Canadian market, generating revenue of 150 million dollars CAD, while specializing in the production of sterile drugs packaged in vials and ampoules.