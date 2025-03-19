Delpharm gets $60M investment from Canadian government to modernize manufacturing

Delpharm has reached an agreement with the Government of Canada to modernize its sterile injectable manufacturing facility in Boucherville, Quebec.

The $60 million Canadian Dollar (CAD) investment is part of a broader $200 million CAD initiative aimed at upgrading the site’s equipment and expanding production capacity. The facility, which produces 20 of the 100 critical medicines essential to the Canada’s healthcare system, will undergo significant renovations to secure its role in domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

As part of the modernization plan, Delpharm will install a new state-of-the-art filling line and upgrade existing equipment to meet updated Health Canada standards. The investment strengthens Delpharm’s position as a major supplier of sterile drugs packaged in vials and ampoules, reinforcing its commitment to pharmaceutical outsourcing and domestic production stability, according to the announcement.

The project, set to continue through 2031, will replace 95% of the site’s equipment and help maintain over 500 skilled jobs in Quebec. Delpharm has also signed a 10-year supply agreement with Sandoz, ensuring continued production of essential sterile injectables used in surgeries and intensive care units across Canada.

Sandoz’s partnership with Delpharm supports ongoing efforts to enhance local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity amid global supply chain disruptions. Canadian officials have emphasized the importance of this investment in ensuring domestic drug production and protecting the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

“This significant investment is a key step in securing Canada’s industrial biomanufacturing footprint and strengthening our resilience against future health emergencies and supply chain disruptions,” Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said in a statement.

Delpharm, headquartered in France, is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with facilities across Europe and North America. The Boucherville site manufactures 65 million units annually, primarily serving North America, with an estimated revenue of $150 million CAD.