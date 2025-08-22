Piramal opens oral solid dosage suite in Pennsylvania for NewAmsterdam

Piramal Pharma Solutions, part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. and based in Mumbai, has opened a dedicated oral solid dosage (OSD) suite at its Sellersville, Pennsylvania facility. The expansion is intended to increase operational efficiency and support NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. with the potential commercial manufacture of its investigational fixed-dose combination (FDC) cholesterol-lowering drug, according to the companies.

The multi-million-dollar investment reportedly includes equipment upgrades and the reconfiguration of existing space to create a suite designed specifically for turnkey, multi-layer tablet production. The facility is equipped for granulation, compression, tableting, and coating.

The Sellersville expansion follows contributions from Piramal’s sites in Ahmedabad and Pithampur, India, which supported product development and provide dual sourcing, the companies said.

“By investing in Piramal Pharma Solutions’ Sellersville facility, we are enabling the manufacture of FDC with exceptional precision and efficiency to meet the future commercial demand,” Douglas Kling, COO of NewAmsterdam Pharma, said in a statement.

According to Piramal, the new suite will also generate local economic benefits, with more than 20 jobs expected to be created over the next five years.

The Sellersville project comes as Piramal Pharma is also investing $90 million to expand its facilities in Lexington, Kentucky, and Riverview, Michigan. The Lexington expansion will add commercial-scale sterile injectable manufacturing capacity and more than double the site’s annual batch capacity, while the Riverview expansion will add a commercial-scale suite for antibody-drug conjugate payload-linkers, expected to be operational by the end of 2025.