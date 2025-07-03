Piramal Pharma breaks ground as part of $90M expansion at two US facilities

India-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization Piramal Pharma Solutions has broken ground as part of its $90 million investment to expand two U.S. facilities, the company announced.

The expansion at Piramal Pharma’s facilities in Lexington, Kentucky, and Riverview, Michigan, will add commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities as well as enhance the capacity and efficiency of each site, according to the announcement. Both sites are essential components of the CDMO’s integrated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) offering, ADCelerate.

Piramal Pharma said the Riverview facility provides the payload-linkers — critical to the overall safety, stability, and efficacy of ADC therapies — and that the expansion will add a commercial-scale suite specifically designed for the development and manufacturing of payload-linkers, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

The Lexington site provides fill-finish services for Piramal Pharma’s integrated programs, including ADCelerate projects, and the expansion will add commercial-scale sterile injectable manufacturing capabilities with 24,000 additional square feet of manufacturing space, a new laboratory, and machinery including a new filling line, two commercial-size lyophilizers, a specialized capping machine, and an external vial washer.

Lexington’s expansion, which is slated to be completed by late 2027, will more than double the facility’s manufacturing capacity from 104 product batches annually — at peak utilization — to more than 240 batches per year.

Piramal Pharma’s investment in the U.S. sites positions the CDMO to “meet the rising demand for both sterile injectables and ADC therapies while enhancing its competitive edge in the market.”

Nandini Piramal, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, said in a statement that the company’s research indicates the sterile injectables market is projected to exceed $20 billion by 2028 “underscoring the urgent need for us to enhance our offerings in this segment.”

In May, Piramal Pharma first announced its $90 million investment to expand the facilities in Lexington and Riverview. At the time, the company said the capital expenditure was “in response to ongoing demand from U.S. customers, in support of the trend towards U.S. onshoring of drug supply, and in line with Piramal Pharma’s overall belief in the value and benefits of U.S.-based innovation.”