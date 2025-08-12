WuXi Biologics launches stable cell line platform for development, manufacturing

Shanghai-based WuXi Biologics, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), has introduced WuXia293Stable, a HEK293-based platform for the development and manufacturing of complex, difficult-to-express biologics, according to the company.

The platform reportedly delivers high titers, human-like glycosylation and improved product quality by reducing truncation issues that can occur in challenging molecules. WuXi Biologics said it uses proprietary mammalian cell line development technology to provide stable expression and consistent quality during long-term cell passages, enabling scalability for clinical and commercial manufacturing — up to 2,000 liters for fed-batch and 1,000 liters for perfusion processes.

The company said that while Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells are widely used for recombinant protein expression, their limitations with complex modalities can result in low titers and compromised quality. The HEK293 cell line reportedly addresses these issues while maintaining productivity comparable to existing platforms, achieving fed-batch titers of up to 5.0 g/L for monoclonal antibodies. WuXi Biologics will also offer cell bank testing and viral clearance validation as part of its services.

The launch expands the company’s existing platform portfolio, which includes options for enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) response and non-antibiotic cell line development.

In June, WuXi Biologics began construction on a 95,000-square-meter microbial manufacturing facility in Chengdu, China, to expand commercial production capabilities. The site will be equipped with a 15,000-liter fermenter, with future expansion potential to 60,000 liters, and what the company claims will be China’s first dual-chamber lyophilization line.

The facility is expected to deliver more than 10 million vials annually when operational. WuXi Biologics said it will use its microbial expression platform for high-yield, scalable production of non-mAb recombinant proteins, with GMP readiness targeted for the end of 2026.