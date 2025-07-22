Biogen to invest $2B in North Carolina manufacturing expansion

Biogen, a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said it will invest an additional $2 billion to expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park (RTP).

The investment will support the build-out of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) infrastructure, new fill-finish capabilities for clinical and commercial products, and advanced automation and artificial intelligence.

The company said this is part of a multi-year plan to upgrade and expand multiple facilities across its two RTP campuses, which currently include seven manufacturing sites and an eighth under construction. Biogen has invested approximately $10 billion in its North Carolina manufacturing footprint to date, including more than $3 billion in recent years.

“Our manufacturing footprint in the United States has played a critical role in advancing the treatments that are making an impact for patients,” Nicole Murphy, head of pharmaceutical operations and technology at Biogen, said in a statement. “With this investment, we will modernize and expand our manufacturing capability to enable our pipeline and provide resilient patient supply.”

Biogen said more than 90% of its commercial medicines undergo manufacturing and quality control testing in the U.S. The expansion is expected to support continued advancement of Biogen’s clinical pipeline and strengthen long-term supply chain resilience, according to the company.