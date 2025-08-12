Sartorius Stedim, Nanotein partner to advance immune cell manufacturing

France-based Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a supplier to the biopharmaceutical industry, has entered into a partnership with Nanotein Technologies, a California-based developer of immune cell activation reagents. As part of the agreement, Sartorius Stedim will invest up to $3 million (€2.75 million) for a minority stake in Nanotein, the companies said.

Under the exclusive global distribution deal, Sartorius Stedim will offer Nanotein’s NanoSpark STEM-T soluble T cell activator and NanoSpark GROW-NK soluble activator. These reagents are designed to enhance expansion and yields of T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, which are critical for cell therapy applications such as CAR-T and NK-based cancer treatments, according to the companies.

Nanotein’s technology is intended to address manufacturing challenges such as reliance on feeder cells and inconsistent yields. The companies also plan to jointly develop new solutions based on the NanoSpark platform for the cell and gene therapy markets, the companies said.

This partnership comes on the heels of a major expansion at Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s Aubagne, France campus. Completed in mid-2025, the upgrade nearly doubled cleanroom capacity to 9,000 square meters and introduced automated production lines for 2D and 3D single-use bags essential in fluid handling and cell culture workflows. It also includes a 12,000-square-meter autonomous warehouse and a 1,900-square-meter cross-functional lab, increasing collaboration, R&D capabilities, and sustainable logistics.