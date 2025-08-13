AbbVie to invest $195M in Illinois API manufacturing expansion

AbbVie announced it will invest $195 million to expand active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing at its North Chicago, Illinois plant. The project is part of the company’s previously announced plan to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. capital projects over the next decade to increase innovation and critical manufacturing capacity.

The new API facility will expand AbbVie’s chemical synthesis capabilities to support domestic production of current and next-generation neuroscience, immunology and oncology medicines, according to the company. Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2025, with the facility expected to be fully operational in 2027.

The drugmaker said the expansion will add to its existing U.S. manufacturing network, which includes 11 sites supporting more than 6,000 jobs. AbbVie also reported that the investment will grow its North Chicago workforce, which is part of its more than 11,000 employees in Illinois.

AbbVie Chairman and CEO Robert A. Michael in a statement said the expansion will support future production of API, drug product, peptides and medical devices in the U.S. to help deliver next-generation medicines.

AbbVie is the latest large biopharma company to make recent announcements about investments in U.S. manufacturing. Last month, AstraZeneca announced that it will invest $50 billion in domestic manufacturing and R&D by 2030.