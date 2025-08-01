PL BioScience to expand headquarters and double GMP-grade HPL output

PL BioScience GmbH, based in Aachen, Germany, announced plans to expand its headquarters and manufacturing operations to support increased demand for animal-free cell culture supplements. PL BioScience develops Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) for use in cell expansion processes.

The new facility includes over 1,200 square meters of space for production, storage, and office use. Once operational, it will enable the company to produce up to 20,000 liters of GMP-grade HPL annually. According to the company, this expansion will make it the largest HPL provider worldwide and create new skilled jobs in the region.

PL BioScience said it will become the first HPL manufacturer to implement a two-source GMP-grade production strategy, aiming to secure supply chain reliability and manufacturing resilience. The company’s HPL is used in life science applications including cell therapies.

The company said the facility will also function as a hub for research and innovation, supporting development of next-generation media such as artificial HPL. The product is made from artificial platelets via a proprietary process and is intended to serve as a scalable, consistent cell culture supplement. Additional HPL-based products are under development, including media designed for specialized cell manufacturing processes such as CAR-T production.

PL BioScience plans to move to the new facility in September 2025.