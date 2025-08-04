Repligen, Novasign partner on digital twin tech for filtration systems

Repligen Corporation, a Massachusetts-based life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technologies, announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Germany-based Novasign to integrate machine learning and modeling workflows into its filtration platforms. As part of the agreement, Repligen will invest in Novasign to help scale its operations.

The partnership will embed Novasign’s digital modeling capabilities into Repligen’s tangential flow filtration (TFF) systems, enabling process analytical technology (PAT) and future advanced AI-based process control. The goal is to accelerate development timelines, reduce costs and enable real-time predictive control via digital twins, according to the companies.

Novasign develops AI-powered modeling tools for process development across unit operations including cultivation, harvest, filtration, and chromatography. The company’s platform reportedly allows flexible application of process models to different products, modalities, and production scales.

Repligen said the agreement aligns with its broader effort to advance smart digital manufacturing by integrating automation, smart sensors and modeling into bioprocessing equipment.