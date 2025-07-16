Amphastar to quadruple US manufacturing capacity at California headquarters

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, has announced plans to quadruple domestic manufacturing capacity at its headquarters over the next three to five years. The expansion marks the company’s largest U.S. infrastructure investment to date, according to the announcement.

The multiyear project will include construction of a new manufacturing plant, increased automation, and advanced technologies to support production of complex generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The added capacity is expected to support both current demand and new pipeline programs.

Amphastar said the project will also generate new roles across research and development, engineering, manufacturing, and quality operations.

All the company’s finished pharmaceutical products are made in the U.S., according to Jack Zhang, president and CEO of Amphastar. This investment is said to enhance the company’s flexibility and supply chain resilience.

The company said it plans to coordinate closely with government partners to support workforce development and ensure alignment with public health priorities.

The Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), the Washington, D.C.-based trade group representing manufacturers and distributors of generic prescription drugs, commended Amphastar for its plans to quadruple domestic manufacturing.

“Amphastar’s largest investment in company history focused exclusively on domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience is yet another proof point that AAM member companies are focused on the U.S. health care system and patients,” John Murphy III, AAM’s president and CEO, said in a statement.