ReciBioPharm debuts real-time PAT platform for smarter biomanufacturing

ReciBioPharm, the biologics division of global CDMO Recipharm, has introduced a new Process Analytical Technology (PAT) platform designed to bring real-time process insights to biomanufacturing. Unveiled at the 2025 BIO International Convention, held this week in Boston, the platform enables faster analytical testing and supports both process development and large-scale commercial manufacturing.

Developed alongside Recipharm’s xRNA continuous manufacturing line, the mobile and modular system — dubbed “QC on Wheels” — integrates advanced analytical tools with proprietary orchestration software. The platform transforms in-process data into real-time, actionable insights, reducing delays in quality control and speeding up delivery to patients, according to the announcement.

The vendor-agnostic platform is compact, stackable, and adaptable across multiple modalities. It includes an open-source modeling library that supports machine learning, mechanistic, and hybrid approaches. Capable of handling multiple concurrent analyses, the system is engineered for deployment across a range of therapeutic applications at commercial scale.

According to ReciBioPharm, the PAT platform helps reduce process footprint, improve efficiency, and minimize waste, while empowering operators with greater control over real-time decision making.

“We designed the PAT platform to fundamentally shift how manufacturers approach analytical testing,” Vikas Gupta, president of ReciBioPharm, said in a statement. “It’s about putting insights directly into the hands of those running the process, optimizing quality in real time, and enabling scalable, sustainable biomanufacturing.”

In the first half of 2025, ReciBioPharm has strengthened strategic partnerships and made technological progress, as well as expanded its service offerings.

Earlier this year, ReciBioPharm announced it received a grant from the Gates Foundation to accelerate development of its xRNA platform. The company earlier this month announced it has extended its collaboration with the University of Oxford to support the clinical development of two blood-stage malaria vaccine candidates.

ReciBioPharm also expanded its portfolio through a licensing agreement with NewBiologix for its Xcell-Eng-HEK293 cell line, a cGMP-ready, high-yield solution specifically optimised for recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) production.