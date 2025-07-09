Alvotech buys Ivers-Lee to boost assembly, packaging capacity for biosimilars

Alvotech, a biosimilar manufacturer headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, announced it has acquired Switzerland-based Ivers-Lee Group to expand its assembly and packaging capacity. Ivers-Lee, which specializes in pharmaceutical packaging services, will become part of Alvotech’s Technical Operations division while continuing to operate as a separate legal entity, the company said.

The acquisition supports Alvotech’s upcoming biosimilar launches and anticipated sales growth in global markets, according to the company. Ivers-Lee’s Burgdorf, Switzerland site, which is GMP-licensed and FDA approved, brings capabilities in the assembly and packaging of autoinjectors, prefilled syringes, safety devices, and vials.

Alvotech said the integration enhances its flexibility and capacity to meet growing demand while maintaining quality standards. Ivers-Lee will also continue to serve its existing customers and contract manufacturing operations, including clinical supplies, stick packs, blister packaging, and QP services provided from its Lörrach, Germany site.

Peter Schüpbach, Ivers-Lee’s managing director, will remain in his current role and also join Alvotech’s technical operations senior leadership team.

Alvotech is focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilars, cost-effective alternatives to biologics, which represent one of the biopharma industry’s most dynamic growth markets. The global biosimilars market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 20% through 2030, as patents for blockbuster biologics expire, offering a potentially lucrative pathway for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Given the FDA’s record-breaking number of biosimilar approvals in 2024, and as the patents for blockbuster drugs expire, CMOs specializing in biologics stand to benefit from this growing market, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.