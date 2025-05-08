NewBiologix licenses cell line to ReciBioPharm to support AAV therapeutic manufacturing

NewBiologix has granted ReciBioPharm a non-exclusive license to its Xcell-Eng-HEK293 cell line to support the development and manufacturing of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies.

The agreement enables ReciBioPharm, the advanced therapy division of Recipharm, to integrate the high-performance cell line into its global viral vector manufacturing platform.

The Xcell-Eng-HEK293 cell line is designed to improve the scalability and consistency of recombinant AAV (rAAV) production for cell and gene therapy applications. By incorporating the cell line into its processes, ReciBioPharm reports achieving yields exceeding 2E15 vector genomes per liter, including in constructs with gene inserts up to 5kb in size. The process also demonstrated >95% full capsid content, indicating high product purity.

ReciBioPharm has validated the cell line’s performance across more than 10 AAV serotypes. The company operates a fully integrated platform supporting the full development lifecycle — from research-grade production to GMP manufacturing — at sites in the U.S. and Europe. The license agreement adds to ReciBioPharm’s toolkit for scalable viral vector production and complements its proprietary packaging plasmid systems and downstream purification capabilities.

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, NewBiologix focuses on engineering cell lines and tools to optimize viral vector production for gene therapies. Its Xcell Portfolio includes technologies for analytical characterization of rAAV quality, such as digital PCR and third-generation sequencing. The company licenses its HEK293-based platforms to CDMOs and therapeutic developers.

ReciBioPharm is Recipharm’s specialized business unit for advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), including viral vectors, mRNA, and oncolytic viruses. The division operates manufacturing sites across the U.S. and EU and offers process development, analytics, and flexible service models for gene therapy developers.