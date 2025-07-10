Sentio BioSciences invests $10.6M to expand Missouri manufacturing site

Sentio BioSciences, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical manufacturer based in St. Louis, will invest more than $10.6 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Maryland Heights, Missouri, according to a press statement from the Missouri Department of Economic Development (MDED).

The expansion will increase production capacity for U.S.-made generic drugs, including key starting materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished drug products.

The company said the investment will create 58 new jobs and allow it to add infrastructure for contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

Sentio currently manufactures three products and is preparing a fourth for submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to MDED’s press statement. The company’s vertically integrated site strategy is said to support both internal and partner product development from raw materials through finished dosage forms.

Karthik Raghavan, CEO of Sentio BioSciences, noted that the expansion also supports the company’s domestic manufacturing goals, which include reducing reliance on overseas markets and increasing the reliability of critical drug supply chains.

In parallel with facility growth, Sentio said it remains committed to workforce development, emphasizing upskilling non-traditional talent to fill high-demand pharmaceutical technician and analyst roles.

The company recently earned OSHA’s Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) certification, which recognizes small businesses with exemplary workplace safety and health programs.