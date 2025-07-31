WuXi Biologics starts construction on new modular drug product facility in Singapore

China’s WuXi Biologics announced that it has begun construction for a new modular drug product (DP) facility in Singapore, a 30,000-square-meter building which will be one of the world’s largest modular biologics DP facilities, according to the company.

Under a strategic collaboration between the Chinese contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and Pharmadule Morimatsu, 470 modular components are being fabricated at Morimatsu’s plant in Changshu City, China. Once completed, the components will be transported to Singapore’s Tuas Biomedical Park for installation. Operations are slated to start in 2027.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Pharmadule Morimatsu on a time-saving modular approach to construction for the DP facility at our Singapore CRDMO Hub,” WuXi Biologics Chris Chen said in a statement.

Part of the CRDMO Hub in Tuas Biomedical Park, the new facility will include manufacturing lines, centralized quality control labs supporting full release and stability testing, as well as manufacturing science and technology labs. The building will be equipped with three pre-filled syringe production lines and two vial production lines for both liquid and lyophilized products.

The facility will also leverage green technologies such as solar panels and an energy monitoring and analysis system. Additionally, WuXi Biologics said in its announcement that the design phase is underway for a drug substance (DS) modular facility planned for the Singapore CRDMO hub.

Last year, WuXi Biologics broke ground on a new 13.5-hectare CRDMO center in Tuas Biomedical Park, which will provide integrated biologics research, development and manufacturing services. The site will add 120,000L of manufacturing capacity to its global network and is expected to employ 1,500 staff.