Axplora invests $52M in GLP-1 manufacturing at its site in France

Germany-based CDMO Axplora announced it is making a $52 million investment in GLP-1 manufacturing at its Mourenx, France site. The company contends that the project will position the French facility as a center of excellence for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug substances for FDA-approved biologics.

Axplora said construction and infrastructure development in Mourenx will begin immediately, with the first supplies of GLP-1 therapies expected in 2026. With the upgrade of Mourenx’s capabilities, the company claims it will “solidify its position in peptide purification in a biologics environment,” while supporting the development of next-generation therapies, including GLP-1 drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

“This project is testament to our pioneering expertise in industrial chromatography, and working closely with our client, we target having the facility BLA-ready in 15 months,” Axplora COO Pere Patón-Morales said in a statement.

Axplora, formed in 2022 from the integration of PharmaZell, Farmabios, and Novasep CDMO, currently operates nine API manufacturing sites in Europe and India. PharmaZell and Farmabios have expertise in APIs, highly potent compounds, and regulatory excellence, while Novasep CDMO’s core competencies in small molecule and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing, according to Axplora.

In January 2024, Axplora announced a $8.3 million investment — with the support of the French government — to expand capacity for ADC payload manufacturing at its Le Mans, France site, including a new production suite. The project is part of the national program, France 2030, to encourage the development of biopharmaceuticals in the country.

In April 2024, Martin Meeson succeeded Sylke Hassel as CEO of Axplora. Meeson, who previously served as CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, said in an Axplora article on small molecule APIs published last week that demand for complex APIs — particularly in the areas of GLP-1s and ADCs — is showing no signs of slowing.

“These drugs need advanced manufacturing technologies and special facilities,” according to Meeson. “The need for high-purity standards, chemical processes, and the ability to scale production in 2025 will be at the forefront of API development.”