Pfizer launches direct-to-consumer platform for common illnesses

Pfizer has unveiled a user-friendly digital platform, PfizerForAll, designed for patients with migraine, COVID or flu, and adults seeking vaccines for preventable diseases.

According to Pfizer, the end-to-end offering gives people an easier way to connect with a qualified health care professional the same day, book vaccines, receive tests and medications at home or through a preferred pharmacy, and find savings and support if prescribed a Pfizer medicine.

Patients will be able to use existing insurance and pharmacy programs and will also benefit from new direct services from partners including UpScriptHealth, Alto Pharmacy and Instacart.

The announcement comes at the same time as a similar move by Eli Lilly, who said it will make single-dose vials of its blockbuster obesity drug, Zepbound (tirzepatide), available directly to consumers with an on-label prescription at 50% less than the list price through its new self-pay pharmacy component of LillyDirect, which was launched in January.