GenesisM breaks ground on biomanufacturing facility in Massachusetts

GenesisM, a joint venture between Bain Capital Real Estate and Botanic Properties, has broken ground on a 154,000-square-foot biomanufacturing facility in Bedford, Massachusetts. The new Class A facility is designed to address the growing demand for purpose-built life sciences manufacturing space in the Greater Boston area, the company said in a press statement.

The site will include flexible cGMP-ready infrastructure tailored to support multiple tenants in highly regulated production environments. Each suite will feature dedicated systems to accommodate diverse clinical and commercial manufacturing needs.

The facility will include features such as 27-foot ceilings, up to 18 loading berths, 12,000 amps of power, and 40’ x 40’ column spacing. According to the announcement, GenesisM’s proprietary “Enhanced Core” design accelerates tenant fit-out timelines and reduces upfront capital costs, supporting long-term operational scalability.

Construction is underway, with core and shell completion expected in third quarter of 2026 and tenant fit-out beginning as early as the second quarter of 2026. The project team includes Commodore Builders, Perkins&Will, BR+A Consulting Engineers, Thornton Tomasetti, VHB, and Arcadis.