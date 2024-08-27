Lilly offers cheaper Zepbound direct-to-consumer

Eli Lilly said it will make single-dose vials of its blockbuster obesity drug, Zepbound (tirzepatide), available directly to consumers at 50% less than the list price, as the drugmaker attempts to alleviate supply shortages that have led to a surging counterfeit market.

Patients with an on-label prescription will be able to purchase 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials through Lilly's new self-pay pharmacy component of LillyDirect, which was launched in January.

According to Lilly, the new option will enable access for those not eligible for the Zepbound savings card program, without employer coverage or who need to self-pay outside of insurance. A four-week supply of the 2.5 mg Zepbound single-dose vial will be $399, and a four-week supply of the 5 mg dose will be $549.

The move builds on Lilly's efforts to combat the dangers posed by the proliferation of counterfeit, fake or untested knock-offs of the company's medications. As part of the effort, the drugmaker has also filed several legal actions against med spas, wellness centers and other entities selling unapproved compounded products containing what they claim is tirzepatide.

The company's LillyDirect is a drug delivery service, facilitated by third-party pharmacy dispensing companies, designed to assist U.S. patients grappling with obesity, migraines and diabetes. The platform includes a digital pharmacy solution, coupled with affordability solutions for eligible patients. It also provides educational resources for disease state management, access to independent telehealth providers for remote care, and a search tool to locate nearby healthcare professionals.