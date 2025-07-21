Moderna completes Japan R&D facility, pauses domestic manufacturing plan

Vaccine maker Moderna said it has completed construction of an R&D and manufacturing facility at Shonan Health Innovation Park in Fujisawa City, Japan, through its subsidiary Moderna Enzymatics. However, Moderna announced it will no longer proceed with a previously planned mRNA drug substance manufacturing base in Japan due to shifts in the global and domestic business environment.

The halted project, led by Moderna Japan, was part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s 2023 initiative to strengthen domestic vaccine production infrastructure. Moderna expressed appreciation for the ministry’s support and said it may revisit the project in the future if business conditions improve.

Moderna Enzymatics' newly completed facility focuses on cell-free DNA synthesis, a technology that the company says enhances the quality and speed of upstream mRNA manufacturing.

Despite the change in plans, Moderna said it remains committed to the Japanese market and will continue supplying vaccines through its global manufacturing network while advancing mRNA-based treatments for cancer, rare diseases, and infectious conditions.

Moderna’s latest update comes after the company received regulatory approval in April from the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to begin commercial production at its mRNA vaccine facility in Harwell, Oxfordshire.

“We will continue to work with the Japanese government, local governments, medical professionals, and many other stakeholders to contribute to public health and people's health in Japan,” the company said.