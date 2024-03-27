Bayer to let go of 90 workers at NJ site

Bayer will be letting go of 90 employees at its Whippany, New Jersey site, the company revealed this week in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

Bayer opened its U.S. headquarters on the 94-acre campus in Whippany back in 2013. The headquarters consolidated Bayer HealthCare’s operations that had previously been spread across Morristown, Montville, and Wayne, New Jersey, as well as Tarrytown, New York, into one campus.

The layoff news comes just a few months after the drugmaker announced a significant workforce reduction at its German sites. At the time, the company also unveiled a new global operating model, "Dynamic Shared Ownership," which has the aim of “improving agility and operational efficiency by reducing hierarchies, eliminating bureaucracy, and expediting decision-making processes.”

Earlier this month, Bayer secured exclusive rights to commercialize BridgeBio's promising heart disease drug, acoramidis, in Europe, as the drug awaits approval from regulators. Acoramidis, an experimental treatment for the rare and deadly heart condition ATTR-CM, could significantly impact heart failure outcomes. Bayer's deal with BridgeBio includes payments up to $310 million, covering initial, milestone payments, plus royalties.