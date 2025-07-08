BioSpring to build large-scale nucleic acid API site in Germany

Frankfurt, Germany-based BioSpring, a contract manufacturer specializing in synthetic nucleic acid active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced it has broken ground on a new large-scale manufacturing facility in Offenbach, Germany. The site will produce RNA- and DNA-based APIs at commercial scale.

The new facility will include three main interconnected buildings: a production and warehouse structure, a dedicated office and quality control space, and a central atrium. An external solvent tank farm will also be installed to support production processes. The site will be conducted under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, according to the announcement.

The plant will add approximately 164,000 square feet of floor space and is expected to employ around 200 people upon completion. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027. The company did not disclose a specific investment figure but described it as a “several hundred million euro” project.

Once operational, the facility will be capable of producing nucleic acids at a ton scale, enabling BioSpring to support customers requiring high-volume supply for therapeutic applications, according to the company.

The investment in Offenbach is meant to strengthen BioSpring’s capacity to meet growing demand for oligonucleotide-based APIs used in emerging therapies for cancer, Alzheimer’s, and rare genetic diseases, the company said. The move comes as demand for oligonucleotide therapeutics also continues to accelerate due to growth in the obesity drug market.