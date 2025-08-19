Upperton Pharma Solutions, Oxford University partner to advance oral vaccine formulation

Upperton Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Nottingham, UK, said it has been awarded a grant through the first VaxHub Sustainable Platform Funding Call in collaboration with the University of Oxford. The funding will support the development of an oral formulation for adenovirus-vectored vaccines.

The project is led by Sarah Gilbert at the University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute. According to the company, the research aims to address the limitations of intramuscular vaccine administration by exploring oral delivery routes to induce mucosal immunity, improve vaccine stability, simplify distribution and support self-administration.

Upperton said it will apply its expertise in oral dosage form development, particle engineering and spray drying to support the work, with the goal of enabling adenovirus-vectored vaccines to be delivered without needles.

The project is expected to complete in summer 2026.