WuXi Biologics reports 2025 growth with expanded services, new capacity

WuXi Biologics, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in China, reported revenue of RMB9.95 billion ($1.37 billion) for the first half of 2025, a 16% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the company.

Growth reportedly was driven by expanded services across the biologics value chain, including discovery, pre-IND development, and clinical and commercial manufacturing. The company said demand was particularly strong for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and multi-specific antibodies. WuXi Biologics also cited higher utilization of new and existing facilities, including the ramp-up of its Irish manufacturing site.

The Dundalk, Ireland facility recently received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a commercial manufacturing site for a client’s biologic. The company said the authorization marks the first commercial launch of a biologic from its Ireland site, which received full GMP clearance from the Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority in 2024. The facility includes 6,000 liters of perfusion capacity and 48,000 liters of fed-batch capacity, making it a key hub in WuXi Biologics’ global network.

Last month, WuXi Biologics announced that it started construction for a new modular drug product (DP) facility in Singapore, a 30,000-square-meter building which will be one of the world’s largest modular biologics DP facilities, according to the company.

Under the strategic collaboration between the company and Pharmadule Morimatsu, 470 modular components are being fabricated at Morimatsu’s plant in Changshu City, China. Once completed, the components will be transported to Singapore’s Tuas Biomedical Park for installation. Operations are slated to start in 2027.