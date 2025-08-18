Oxford Biomedica expands US capacity to meet viral vector demand

Oxford Biomedica plc, a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Oxford, England, announced plans to expand its U.S. operations with new commercial-scale good manufacturing practice (GMP) capacity and associated fill-finish services.

The company said the expansion is backed by an initial investment of £60 million ($78 million) that will establish an end-to-end viral vector manufacturing network spanning the U.K., U.S., and continental Europe. Facility upgrades will include high-throughput systems, process improvements, and advanced automation designed to increase productivity, yields, and product quality.

Oxford Biomedica also plans to enhance its manufacturing technologies with digitization and data-driven systems to improve program visibility and efficiency across clinical and commercial projects. Capital investment in the U.S. facilities is expected to be split evenly across 2026 and 2027, the company said.

“This placing represents a compelling opportunity to fund expansion of commercial-scale capabilities in the U.S. alongside other strategic investments in order to meet growing client demand,” Frank Mathias, CEO of Oxford Biomedica, said in a statement. “These investments will support above-market growth, stronger profitability and an increased share of the growing viral vector market.”

Oxford Biomedica currently operates multiple GMP cleanrooms and development labs worldwide. The new U.S. expansion reportedly will allow the CDMO to increase global throughput, strengthen capacity for late-stage and commercial supply, and provide drug product services alongside vector production.