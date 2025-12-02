The Economics Behind U.S. Generic Drug Manufacturing

The U.S. generic drug landscape is at a critical inflection point. While generics remain the backbone of American healthcare, providing a majority of all prescriptions filled domestically, manufacturers continue to navigate an economic model where declining reimbursement, fragile supply chains, and persistent race-to-the-bottom pricing have created an environment strained by chronic shortages and limited domestic capacity.

In the latest episode of Off Script: A Pharma Manufacturing Podcast, we spoke with John Murphy III, president and CEO of the Association for Accessible Medicines, to unpack what’s working, what’s not, and what must change to secure the future of generic drug production in the U.S.

In Part I, Murphy provides a high-level look at the pivotal shifts defining the generic drug landscape and breaks down the economic realities driving drug shortages, the complexities of global ingredient sourcing, and the policy reforms needed to build a more resilient domestic supply chain.