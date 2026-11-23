WuXi Biologics, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), has completed a commercial Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) campaign at its MFG18 drug substance manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, marking the site’s transition into commercial manufacturing.

The campaign supported a bispecific antibody program transferred to the facility. According to the company, its global technical teams supported process preparation and optimization, allowing the site to complete its first PPQ batch on an accelerated timeline.

PPQ demonstrates that a manufacturing process can consistently produce material meeting predefined quality requirements under commercial production conditions. The completed campaign marks a milestone for MFG18’s commercial readiness, although the company did not identify the client or antibody program.

WuXi Biologics expects MFG18 to reach a total capacity of 13,300 liters by 2027. The facility is designed to support batches of up to 4,000 liters, with an annual capacity of up to 95 batches.

The company’s other New Jersey operations include DP12, a drug product facility in Robbinsville that provides liquid filling for vials and prefilled syringes. According to WuXi, DP12 can handle up to 20,000 doses per batch and 60 batches annually.

In Massachusetts, WuXi is developing its MFG11 drug substance facility in Worcester to expand late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity. The company has increased the site’s planned capacity to 36,000 liters. The facility is expected to span more than 200,000 square feet, with a maximum batch size of 12,000 liters.

The development follows Fresenius’ recent agreement with WuXi Biologics to develop a pipeline of up to 37 biosimilar candidates across 13 therapeutic areas. Under the agreement, WuXi will provide development services for candidates selected by Fresenius, which retains global commercialization rights. Fresenius also has the option to transfer selected products to mAbxience, its wholly owned biosimilars development and manufacturing platform.

WuXi Biologics operates a global network of 26 drug substance and 19 drug product facilities across the U.S., Ireland, Germany, China, and Singapore. As of June 30, 2026, the company reported that it had supported 221 integrated bispecific and multispecific antibody projects, including three at the commercial stage.