Ori Biotech partners with Europlaz on consumable supply

Ori Biotech, a cell and gene therapy manufacturing technology company, has partnered with Europlaz Technologies, a UK-based contract manufacturer of bioprocessing tools and equipment, to support production of consumables for Ori’s IRO platform.

The partnership is intended to establish a scalable supply infrastructure for the company’s GMP-ready consumables as demand grows among cell therapy developers, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and academic medical centers.

Ori’s IRO consumables are manufactured through clean injection molding and cleanroom assembly in an ISO 7 environment under an ISO 13485 quality management system, according to the company. The partnership will provide dedicated cleanroom space, manufacturing equipment, material storage, and inventory management at Europlaz. The companies have worked together on product development and design for manufacturing since 2023.

According to the announcement, the companies have also established quality oversight and supply chain monitoring procedures. These include defined quality metrics, inspection arrangements, particulate and bioburden monitoring, upstream supplier oversight, and documented change controls. Ori said its supply risk management program includes supplier qualification, business continuity planning, and monitoring of suppliers, manufacturing sites, logistics, and critical materials.

Ori and Europlaz said the expanded supply arrangements are intended to support cell therapy programs as they advance from clinical development toward commercial manufacturing.

The partnership comes as Ori seeks to expand adoption of its IRO platform for automated cell therapy manufacturing. In September 2026, Ori announced a strategic collaboration with an undisclosed biopharmaceutical company to potentially integrate IRO into the partner’s commercial autologous cell therapy manufacturing process. The 10-year agreement could involve up to $120 million in services, milestones, equipment, and consumable purchases.