Cambrex breaks ground on $120M expansion at Iowa site

Contract development and manufacturing organization Cambrex, headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has broken ground on its $120 million expansion of its Charles City, Iowa site to meet the growing demand for the development and commercial manufacturing of small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and synthetic peptides.

Expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028, the capital project will add 160,000 liters of manufacturing capacity increasing the total capacity by approximately 25% to nearly one million liters, according to the announcement.

The Charles City facility provides development and manufacturing services for small-molecule APIs, synthetic peptides, and pharmaceutical intermediates, supporting projects from clinical development through commercial-scale production.

“As the site celebrates its 100th anniversary, this expansion reflects both its long history and its continued importance to our future,” Claudio Russolo, Cambrex’s Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. “By expanding commercial-scale capacity for both small molecule and peptide manufacturing, we are strengthening our ability to support customers as their programs advance from development through commercialization.”

In August, Cambrex began construction on a $30 million research and development facility at its Milan, Italy site. The project will add analytical development and process R&D capabilities and upgrade multiple production facilities, with completion expected in the second half of 2027.