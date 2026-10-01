ALK expands tablet manufacturing partnership with Catalent

ALK, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company specializing in allergy immunotherapy, has expanded its long-term manufacturing partnership with Catalent to secure additional production capacity for its sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet portfolio.

Under the agreement, ALK will gain long-term access to Catalent’s fast-dissolving tablet formulation technology for its allergen products, including potential future tablets for peanut and tree nut allergies. The companies will also expand manufacturing capacity at Catalent facilities in the UK and Canada.

The expansion is expected to increase ALK’s annual tablet capacity by about 300 million tablets, bringing total capacity to 1.1 billion tablets from the early 2030s. The added capacity is intended to support anticipated demand for ALK’s existing and future SLIT products.

ALK will invest approximately DKK 500 million (about $78 million) over three years to secure the expanded capacity. The ALK agreement does not affect the company’s 2026 financial guidance or its long-term financial targets, according to the company.

“We are very pleased to reinforce our long-standing collaboration with Catalent, which plays an important role in producing ALK’s SLIT tablets,” Peter Halling, president and CEO of ALK, said in a statement. “The expanded partnership underscores the unique durability of our core business model, while the strengthened supply chain and added capacity secure our ability to serve many more people with allergy for years to come.”

The expanded agreement follows recent investments by Catalent in its oral drug manufacturing capabilities. Last month, Catalent said a recently completed debt refinancing would provide additional flexibility to invest in areas of strong customer demand, including its fast-dissolving tablet platform and biologics manufacturing. The contract development and manufacturing organization is expanding capacity for oral drug technologies as part of broader investments across its manufacturing network.

Catalent also recently launched an enterprise artificial intelligence tool designed to support quality management processes across its manufacturing network, including deviation and complaint investigations.