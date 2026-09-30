Genentech breaks ground on $750M Oregon manufacturing expansion

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, has broken ground on a $750 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, adding device fill-finish capabilities to the company’s U.S. manufacturing network.

The 211,000-square-foot expansion will double the size of the existing site, with commercial operations planned to begin in 2031. The facility will support combination product manufacturing and flexible high- and low-volume filling for medicines across oncology, neurology, and immunology.

The expansion, announced in August, will add capabilities including filling and inspection, device assembly and packaging, cold storage, and quality control. The facility will also incorporate artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, and a digital twin for production monitoring and continuous improvement, according to the company.

The project is expected to create approximately 250 manufacturing jobs, including roles combining traditional manufacturing expertise with digital skills. Construction is expected to support approximately 200 additional jobs.

Genentech established the 75-acre Hillsboro campus in 2006. The site currently supports drug product manufacturing, packaging, distribution, and individualized therapies. The expansion will add device fill-finish to those existing capabilities.

The investment follows recent Genentech and Roche manufacturing developments in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Boston. The companies said the projects are part of a broader U.S. investment program spanning research, development, and manufacturing.