Reckitt plans $600M US manufacturing, R&D expansion

Reckitt, a consumer health and hygiene products company headquartered in Slough, England, plans to invest up to $600 million over multiple years to expand its U.S. manufacturing, commercial, and research operations.

The investment includes expanded production capacity at the company’s largest U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) manufacturing facility in North Carolina. Reckitt has doubled its initial investment in the site, which will produce higher volumes of Mucinex tablets and liquids, as well as Move Free products. The facility is scheduled to open in the first half of 2027.

The expanded investment will also increase the facility’s physical footprint and provide additional space for manufacturing capabilities and future production needs, according to the announcement. Reckitt said the site is intended to provide greater manufacturing flexibility and supply capacity for its OTC products.

In New Jersey, Reckitt plans to integrate its commercial and research and development (R&D) operations at a new campus. The company recently relocated its North American campus and plans to break ground on a new science and innovation center focused on disinfection, microbiology, surface care, laundry care, and personal care.

The R&D center will be part of Reckitt’s global research network and is intended to bring scientific, R&D, and commercial functions together at the New Jersey campus. The company said the arrangement will support product development from research through commercialization.

Reckitt employs more than 4,000 people at seven U.S. manufacturing sites and three science and innovation centers. The latest investments will expand the company’s U.S. manufacturing and R&D infrastructure while supporting production of its healthcare and consumer products.