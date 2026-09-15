Fareva boosts global pharmaceutical manufacturing network with Turkey buy

France-based Fareva, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has acquired a pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Lüleburgaz, Turkey, expanding its production capacity and geographic reach across Europe and international markets.

Located near Istanbul, the site covers 338,000 square meters including 72,000 square meters of industrial buildings. It can produce up to 445 million pharmaceutical packs annually on a three-shift basis, according to the company.

The facility manufactures a range of dosage forms, including solid and liquid products, semi-solids, and sterile products. Its capabilities also include penicillin and cephalosporin manufacturing, allowing the site to produce a broad range of pharmaceutical products.

The site serves customers across Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Oceania and brings an established international customer portfolio to Fareva. Nearly 750 employees are joining the CDMO as part of the acquisition, adding pharmaceutical manufacturing and technical expertise to the company’s workforce.