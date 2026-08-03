CordenPharma completes AmbioPharm acquisition to expand peptide manufacturing

CordenPharma, a Basel, Switzerland-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has completed its acquisition of AmbioPharm, expanding its global peptide manufacturing capabilities with facilities in South Carolina and China.

The acquisition adds AmbioPharm’s peptide manufacturing sites in North Augusta, South Carolina and Shanghai, China, which will be integrated into CordenPharma’s global network as CordenPharma South Carolina and CordenPharma Shanghai. According to the company, the South Carolina facility strengthens downstream capabilities, including peptide purification and lyophilization, while the Shanghai site adds upstream peptide manufacturing capacity to support development, clinical supply, and commercial production.

CordenPharma said the expanded network provides additional manufacturing flexibility and supply chain resilience across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company added that the acquisition also strengthens its integrated peptide offering spanning active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, sterile injectables, and oral solid dosage forms.

The transaction completes an acquisition announced in May, when CordenPharma said AmbioPharm’s manufacturing facilities would expand its peptide API capabilities and establish a manufacturing presence in China. The acquisition also supports the company’s broader investment strategy to expand global peptide manufacturing capacity in response to growing demand for peptide-based therapeutics.

“As peptide programs become more complex and advanced, customers value CDMO partners who can offer both upstream scientific route selection and process robustness with downstream manufacturing scale and built-in geographic flexibility,” Michael Quirmbach, CEO of CordenPharma, said at the time the acquisition was announced. “AmbioPharm’s capabilities perfectly complement our existing peptide expertise, helping us to broaden the ways we support customers from development to commercialization.”