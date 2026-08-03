Enzene launches biomanufacturing platform for local biologics production

Enzene, a Pune, India-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has launched the NeX manufacturing platform designed to help governments, research institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies establish regional biologics manufacturing capabilities.

Built on the company’s EnzeneX fully connected continuous manufacturing platform, NeX combines facility design support, technology transfer, intellectual property licensing, workforce training, and operational support into a single offering. According to the CDMO, the platform is intended to reduce the cost and time required to establish biologics manufacturing while enabling localized production closer to patients and supply chains.

Enzene said participating organizations may also gain access to selected products from its biosimilar portfolio for regional manufacturing. The company estimates facilities using the platform can achieve validation and commercial readiness in less than three years.

According to Enzene, its continuous manufacturing platform can deliver production comparable to conventional fed-batch facilities while requiring a smaller manufacturing footprint and lower capital investment.

The launch builds on Enzene’s continued investment in continuous biologics manufacturing. Last year, the company expanded plans for its Hopewell, New Jersey, biologics manufacturing facility by adding 26,000 square feet of drug substance manufacturing space, laboratories, warehousing, and storage. The site also incorporates the EnzeneX continuous manufacturing platform following its European Union GMP certification for biologics manufacturing operations in India.