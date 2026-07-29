ProBioGen, VarmX team on cell line development using proprietary platform

The collaboration will use ProBioGen’s cell line platform to support the development of an investigational candidate for coagulation factor therapies.
July 29, 2026
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ProBioGen, a Berlin, Germany-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has entered a collaboration with Leiden, Netherlands-based VarmX B.V. to develop a cell line for VarmX’s second investigational Factor X therapeutic candidate.

The collaboration builds on ProBioGen’s experience developing cell lines for coagulation factor therapies, including Factor VII and Factor VIII candidates. VarmX said the partnership is intended to support advancement of its Factor X program by leveraging ProBioGen’s expertise in developing complex biologic molecules.

Under the agreement, ProBioGen will use its proprietary HEK293 host cell line platform and DirectedLuck transposase technology to support cell line development for the coagulation factor program. According to the company, the platform is designed to address the protein maturation and processing requirements associated with coagulation factor therapeutics.

The announcement follows ProBioGen’s launch of its AGE1.CR.ReX avian cell line platform in May to support recombinant modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vaccine and oncolytic virus manufacturing. According to the company, the platform is designed to improve genetic stability, reduce purification steps, and accelerate development of viral vector-based therapies.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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