Harbour BioMed, Sinopharm form biologics R&D consortium

Harbour BioMed, a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company, has entered into a strategic collaboration with China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to establish an innovation research and development (R&D) consortium focused on biologics.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate across the R&D lifecycle of biologic therapies targeting oncology, immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Harbour BioMed will contribute its Harbour Mice fully human antibody platform and AI-enabled drug discovery capabilities, while Sinopharm will lead clinical development, commercial-scale manufacturing, production of clinical trial materials, and commercialization of products developed through the collaboration.

According to the announcement, the partners will jointly fund R&D activities and share product rights under mutually agreed terms, with each company contributing expertise across discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization.

“This partnership with Sinopharm represents another important step in advancing our ‘platform + pipeline’ strategy in China,” Jingsong Wang, founder, chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, said in a statement. “We look forward to deeply integrating the strengths of our technology platform with Sinopharm’s full-industry-chain capabilities to jointly accelerate the R&D and accessibility of innovative medicines.”

Sinopharm said the consortium supports its strategy of combining internal innovation with external collaborations to improve research and development efficiency, while advancing the industrialization of innovative medicines.

The agreement expands Harbour BioMed’s network of strategic collaborations centered on its antibody discovery platform and AI-enabled research capabilities. The company said it has established partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pfizer to support development of novel antibody therapeutics.