Gerresheimer opens China glass plant for injectable drug packaging

Gerresheimer, a pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, has begun operations at a new glass manufacturing facility in Zhenjiang Dagang, China, expanding production capacity for primary packaging used in injectable pharmaceuticals.

The approximately 40,000-square-meter facility will manufacture borosilicate glass vials and ampoules primarily for the Chinese market. According to the company, the new plant doubles its production capacity for injectable pharmaceutical packaging in China and includes an additional 33,000 square meters of land reserved for future expansion.

The site features automated glass-forming lines, intelligent production and logistics systems, and manufacturing areas designed to meet China’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements for pharmaceutical packaging. The facility includes more than 2,700 square meters of ISO Class 8 cleanroom space, an ISO Class 7 microbiology laboratory, and dedicated ISO Class 8 space for silicone coating of vials and ampoules.

Gerresheimer said the facility was designed to improve sustainability through energy- and resource-efficient operations. The site includes a two-megawatt rooftop solar array that supplies electricity for on-site operations, water recycling systems, and heat recovery technology that reuses production waste heat within the facility.

The company currently employs approximately 250 people at the site and expects to add about 50 additional positions in the coming years.

The opening also marks the 20th anniversary of Gerresheimer’s joint venture with Shuangfeng Glass. According to the company, the partnership now operates four tubular glass manufacturing facilities in China, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers across the region.