Théa, Unither team on ophthalmic facility in France

Théa Group, headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Unither Pharmaceuticals have partnered to develop a dedicated ophthalmic manufacturing facility in Gannat, France.

According to the announcement, the approximately 20,000-square-meter facility will be designed and operated by Unither and dedicated primarily to manufacturing Théa's sterile ophthalmic products for the French and European markets. Unlike a traditional CDMO model, the facility will not be shared among multiple customers.

The facility, currently under construction, will include production lines for preservative-free sterile multidose systems and sterile single-dose products using Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology. Once fully operational, it is expected to manufacture more than 50 million ophthalmic treatments annually.

The companies said construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, with pharmaceutical validation batches expected in 2027. Industrial operations are planned to begin in 2028, followed by commercial product launches in 2029.

The project represents an investment of more than €140 million (approximately $164 million) and is supported by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region through its industrial investment program. According to the companies, the facility is expected to create 133 direct jobs by 2028 and nearly 250 by 2030.