AdvanCell raises $315M to advance cancer therapies, expand manufacturing

The financing supports Phase 3 development of the company’s lead prostate cancer therapy while expanding isotope supply and U.S. production capacity.
July 16, 2026
2 min read
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AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, has raised $315 million in an oversubscribed Series D financing to advance its targeted alpha therapy pipeline, expand manufacturing infrastructure, and increase isotope supply for future commercial production.

The financing will support Phase 3 clinical development of ADVC001, the company’s investigational Lead-212 prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted alpha therapy for metastatic prostate cancer. According to AdvanCell, the funding will also expand its proprietary Lead-212 platform and U.S. manufacturing capabilities to support late-stage clinical development and future commercial demand.

The financing round was led by Ally Bridge Group and co-led by Alpha Wave, with participation from new investors including Bain Capital Life Sciences, Fidelity Management & Research Company, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Eventide Asset Management, Velosity Capital, as well as a sovereign wealth fund. Existing investors, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi Ventures, and SV Health Investors also participated.

AdvanCell said it has developed a vertically integrated Lead-212 platform that combines isotope supply, automated manufacturing, and scalable production to support development of targeted alpha therapies.

ADVC001 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for metastatic prostate cancer. The therapy is designed to deliver alpha radiation directly to PSMA-expressing tumor cells while limiting exposure to healthy tissue. According to the company, Phase 1b results demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability.

The financing follows AdvanCell’s recent expansion of its U.S. operations. In June, the company established its U.S. headquarters in the Boston area and leased a 128,000-square-foot facility in Andover, Massachusetts, which will serve as its first U.S. manufacturing site for Lead-212 targeted alpha therapies.

AdvanCell said the facility will support development and future commercialization of ADVC001 while expanding domestic manufacturing capacity. The company also announced plans to work with a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to establish interim U.S. drug product manufacturing capabilities while the Andover facility is being completed.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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