Formycon, OneSource partner to expand biosimilar manufacturing

Formycon AG, a Munich-based biosimilar developer, and OneSource Specialty Pharma, a Bangalore, India-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), have entered a strategic manufacturing partnership to support biosimilar programs for global markets.

Under the agreement, OneSource will provide integrated drug substance (DS) and drug product (DP) manufacturing services from its biologics manufacturing facility in Bangalore. The company said its manufacturing network spans five facilities and includes biologics, sterile injectables, and drug-device combination capabilities to support programs from development through commercial production.

Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG, said in a statement that adding OneSource to the company’s manufacturing network is intended to expand supply capabilities for its biosimilar portfolio.

“This partnership brings together Formycon’s development expertise and OneSource’s integrated manufacturing capabilities to expand access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients worldwide. It also reinforces our belief that India is uniquely positioned to serve as a global hub for the development and manufacturing of world-class biologics,” said Neeraj Sharma, managing director and CEO of OneSource Specialty Pharma.

The partnership follows recent developments involving OneSource reported by Pharma Manufacturing. Earlier this month, the company said its operations would not be materially affected after partner Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories temporarily halted commercial production of its generic semaglutide because of an active pharmaceutical ingredient quality issue.

OneSource said demand from other customers remained strong and its manufacturing capacity was fully committed. Company executives also noted that growing global demand for GLP-1 therapies continues to strain manufacturing capacity across peptide APIs, sterile fill-finish operations, injector devices, and cartridge production.